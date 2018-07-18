Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Wednesday July 18, 9:30 am Cottage Grove to Lake Mills on the Glacial Drumlin Trail. Bike to Hering’s Sand Bar located 345 Sandy Beach Rd., Lake Mills for an outdoor lakeside lunch. Restaurant is located in city park directly off the bike trail. Full menu available.

15 miles each way from Cottage Grove trailhead. Shorter route: Meet Cottage Grove riders at Deerfield trail head at 10:10. 9 miles each way to Lake Mills. Shorter -Shorter route: Meet at London. 7 miles each way to Lake Mills. Don’t forget.... water bottle, lock, sunscreen ,bug spray and pump up your bike tires. Contact Bob Brooks at (608) 658-2016 if you have any questions.