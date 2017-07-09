Sports for Active Seniors Biking

Evening Ride Sunday July 9 The Buck Moon Ride: Meet at 5:45PM at Olin Park boat landing area. This will be an evening ride, there should be a full moon. We will do less than 10 mile bike ride. We will stop at the Monona Terrace roof top and eat at the Lake Vista Café. We will view the full moon and the sunset. Bring a lock, and lights for your bike. We will then return to Olin Park. This ride is similar to the ride that Joan Rubens did a few year ago. Bob Brooks 658-2016