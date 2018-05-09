Sports for Active Seniors Biking

SAS Bike Ride Wednesday May, 9. Meet at 12:00 PM ( High Noon) Olin Park boat landing parking lot. We will ride around lake Monona counter clockwise. The ride will consists of city streets and bike trail. The route will be about 15 miles long. We will stop at the Cottage Café on Atlas Ave.. for a bite to eat. Bring a lock, water bottle, and make sure your tires are inflated. Thanks Bob Brooks 658-2016 (cell)