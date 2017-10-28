Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: October 28 – Gordon Creek, Kriss Marion’s Easement, Blanchardville

When: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Same location as the May 6, 2016 workday last spring. Driving west from Madison on Hwy 151, take Hwy 78 south out of Mount Horeb toward Blanchardville. The worksite is on the north side of Blanchardville. There is no parking available on Hwy 78, you will need to park on Baker Street, also known as Iowa Cty. Rd. F. Here is a map.

What: This is a newly acquired DNR easement on Gordon Creek. The DNR is wanting to add more easements in this area and clearing out this section will help to convince other land owners to sign up for an easement.

At the last workday on this site, we cleared the invasive brush and some box elders. At this workday, we will be removing larger box elders and bucking them up for burn piles, but the trunks will be left intact. The Blanchardville Volunteer Fire department will be doing the burn piles.

Again, Kriss Marion will be providing lunch and refreshments after the workday at her B&B.

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and loppers; otherwise the chapter has equipment you can use. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug. Reusable coffee mugs will also be available.

Parking: Do not park on Hwy 78. Park on Baker Street (Iowa Cty. Rd F), which is on the north side of the cemetery, across the street (west) from the work area.