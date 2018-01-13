Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Icebreaker

press release:

We are excitedly looking forward to our keynote speakers –Tucker and Jacquie Nelson from Nelson Spring Creek Ranch in Livingston, Montana. Their Facebook page (viewable even if you don’t have Facebook) has some great photos and videos that give you a good idea of why you will want to attend our 2018 Icebreaker!

Local speaker

Tim Landwehr of Tight Lines Fly Shop, will be our featured local speaker. He’ll be talking smallmouth bass fishing and signing copies of his new book, Smallmouth: Modern Fly Fishing Methods, Tactics and Techniques.

Tentative schedule:

9:00 am – 10:30 am: Welcome and Morning Keynote – Tucker & Jacquie Nelson

10:30 am – 12:00 pm: Local Feature — Smallmouth Bass Fishing with Tim Landwehr, Bob Harrison and more!

12:00 – 1:00 pm: Lunch

1:30 – 3:00 pm: Afternoon Keynote: Tucker & Jacquie Nelson

3:30 pm: Bucket Raffles & Silent Auction

Of course, we’ll have fly tying demos and conservation partner booths from 9 am – 1: 30 pm.