Saturday Science

Badger Athletics: Building Brains Moving Bodies

Science and sports collide during this free event held on the first Saturday of every month! Explore the science of sports with UW–Madison student-athletes, learn how your brain and body work together to make you move, see how to stay safe while you play, test your sports techniques, discover the benefits of being active and more.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, February 4, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

Free!