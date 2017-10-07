Saturday Science

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: The Buzz in Your Backyard

Learn about the creatures right in your backyard, including soil microbes, insects, plants and animals, during this free event held on the first Saturday of every month! Build a microscope to examine the tiny world around us, explore invasive species of plants and animals, discover microbes in the soil, dig into soil types, investigate insects common to Wisconsin and more.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, October 7

Info
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Kids & Family
608-316-4382
