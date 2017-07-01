press release: Saturday Science at Discovery. More Than Fireworks: Science from 1776 to Today

Explore changes in science and technology during this free event held on the first Saturday of every month! Race to communicate by pony, Morse code, walkie-talkie and the internet; discover energy sources from the last 200+ years; use scientific tools from the past and today; learn about medical breakthroughs; explore light bulbs from Edison to LEDs; and more.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, July 1

Free.