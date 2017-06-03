Saturday Science

press release: Journey of the Senses: Discover the science behind your senses during this free event held on the first Saturday of every month! Explore touch, taste, smell, hearing and sight; learn how your body provides information about the world; make musical instruments; test your taste buds; experience augmented reality; use your sense of smell to find your way and more.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, June 3

Free.