press release: Saturday Science at Discovery: Mars in Madison

Explore Mars and Earth and think about how life would be different (or possible?) if we went to Mars during this free event held on the first Saturday of every month! How would exercise be different on a planet with less gravity than on Earth? Could plants grow in space or on Mars? What is weather like on Mars? What does it feel like to walk on the Moon?

*This Saturday Science overlaps with the Wisconsin Science Festival, and will also be part of the Discovery Expo.