press release: SAVING SAVANNAH is a Milwaukee-based band fusing modern & outlaw country, Americana, rock and pop. Established in 2010, Saving Savannah has quickly become one of southeast Wisconsin’s premier cover bands. Proudly featuring male and female lead vocals and stunning four-part harmonies, Saving Savannah covers a wide variety of musical styles and influences. Saving Savannah works with professional sound & light production companies to ensure it delivers a high-energy, quality, engaging and enjoyable show each time the band takes the stage.