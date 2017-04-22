Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: Saturday, April 22, 2017, Workday - NEW LOCATION

Join us for a fun and friendly way to make a difference!

Our Saturday, April 22 workday, which was scheduled for Salmo Pond, has been moved to the Wolf Run Trail further downstream on Black Earth Creek. The workday is being moved as the DNR was able to get more work done at that location than expected, so there is no work for us. (BECWA will, however, still be holding a litter clean-up day along Black Earth Creek at this time.)

When: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to Noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

What: Cutting and treating willows, box elders, and invasive brush to benefit trout stream habitat and provide access to the stream. Plus, we will be helping to pick up trash as part of the BECWA Cleanup Day. Also, friendly camaraderie, donuts, coffee, and a chance to give back to the resource!

Where: Driving west from Madison on Highway 14, you will pass Wisconsin Heights High School and Rookies. Turn left (south) on Wolf Road. Wolf Road is on the south side of the intersection of HWY 14 and HWY 78 North. Here is a map .

Bring: Rubber boots or waders if you have them as we will be working on both sides of the creek. Also bring work gloves, loppers and hand saws; otherwise the chapter has equipment you can use.

Parking: Drive down Wolf Road and slowly past Fred Wolf's garage and home. Park at the bottom of the hill in the field near the wood piles. Do not drive on the bike trail.

If you have questions or think you can help, please contact Jim Hess at jimhess5599@gmail.com so we can get a volunteer count estimate. We look forward to seeing you there!