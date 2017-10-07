Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: October 7 – Mount Vernon Creek

When: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Mount Vernon Creek, starting at the bridge on Cty. Rd. U and working upstream toward Mount Vernon. Cty Rd. U is located about 1/2 mile south of Mt. Vernon on Hwy 92. Here is a map to this location.

What: Extensive clearing of brush and box elders. There is a lot of work that needs to be done at this location. Just getting into the site will require clearing work. So, get a good night rest for this workday. Rather than creating burn piles, the DNR will be bringing a wood chipper to deal with the slash. They will operate this equipment. Haulers should consider bringing ear protection. Dan Oele, the new Fisheries Biologist with the DNR will be joining us for this workday.

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and loppers; otherwise the chapter has equipment you can use. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug. Reusable coffee mugs will also be available. In addition to the above, people should consider bringing ear projection, as there will be a wood chipper on site.