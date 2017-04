Windsor/Deforest Wed. May 3rd Meet at 9:30 AM the upper end of the Yahara River Trail and Sunfish pond. This is located at 4590 Windsor Rd, Windsor. Take HWY 51 to Hwy 19 left on 19, Right on county CV/Lake Road, left on Windsor Rd. 12 to 15 miles with a stop at the Norske Nook about half way through the ride. Recommend car pooling. Mary Juckem maj2810@gmail.com 358-0608