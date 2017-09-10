Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

Sunday, September 10 - Indian Lake. Meet 9:30 at Indian Lake, which is on Hy. 19, two miles west of Hy. 12. Hike will be about two miles, or more individually. This 450 acre park was formed by the melting Green Bay Lobe, and has over 8 miles of trails as well as hills, valleys and view of Indian Lake. Info call Lauris, 445-4419, or John 335-8164. Bring picnic lunch, park has tables, but no water.