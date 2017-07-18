Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

Sunday, July 2. Meet at 9:30 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Cross Plains. Hike is the Table Bluff segment, about 2.5 miles. Car pick up at end to return to Cross Plains or hike can be round trip. Hills abound. Bring picnic lunch, this hike has overlook shelter with tables and great view. Info Lauris 445-4419 or John 335-8164.

Tuesday, July 18 Springfield Corners hike. Meet at 9:30 at Middleton Park and Ride, 1 mile west of Middleton on Hy. 12. Hike is about two miles, has pioneer log barn and old tunnel. No picnic site is available. Info call Lauris, 445-4419 or John 335-8164.