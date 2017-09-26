Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

Tuesday, September 26 - Parfreys Glen. Meet at 9:00 at the Middleton Park & Ride. We will drive to Parfrey's Glen and shuttle to the hikes beginning near Sauk Point, the highest point in Sauk County, then about 2 miles to Parfrey's Glen. The second leg of the hike will be Parfrey's Glen. Bring a picnic lunch. We hope the trees will be showing fall colors. Info call Lauris, 445-4419, or John, 335-8164. State park sticker is required for the Glen.