Sports for Active Seniors Hiking
Piggly Wiggly, Cross Plains 28 Glacier's Edge Square, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
press release: Meet at 9:30 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Cross Plains. Hike is the Table Bluff segment, about 2.5 miles. We will carpool to trail. Hills abound. Bring picnic lunch, this hike has overlook shelter with tables and great view. Info Lauris 445-4419 or John 335-8164.
Info
Piggly Wiggly, Cross Plains 28 Glacier's Edge Square, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528 View Map
Seniors