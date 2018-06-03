Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

Piggly Wiggly, Cross Plains 28 Glacier's Edge Square, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528

press release: Meet at 9:30 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Cross Plains. Hike is the Table Bluff segment, about 2.5 miles. We will carpool to trail. Hills abound. Bring picnic lunch, this hike has overlook shelter with tables and great view. Info Lauris 445-4419 or John 335-8164.

