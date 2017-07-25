Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group

A six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving the death of a spouse or partner. In addition to providing grief support, the group leader will discuss the grieving process when a spouse or partner has died.

Meets Thursdays, May 25 – June 29; 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Call Jody at (608) 327-7118 to register, or complete online registration at agrace.org/griefgroups.