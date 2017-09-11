Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group

A six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving the death of a spouse or partner. In addition to providing grief support, the group leader will discuss the grieving process when a spouse or partner has died. Mondays, September 11 – October 16; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $50 for the series. If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee for family members of people who received hospice care in the past 12 months.

Call Jody at (608) 327-7118 to register, or complete online registration at agrace.org/griefgroups.