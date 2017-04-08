Spring New & Now

press release: Boston Store will host a NEW & NOW runway fashion show for guests to experience the spring trends up close and personal. Professional models, styled head to toe by fashion experts, will walk the runway in 40 must-have outfits for the season. Every outfit will be displayed in the aisle in missy and plus sizes for an easy shopping experience following the show. Guests will also enjoy exclusive NEW & NOW fashion offers, beauty makeovers, coffee bar, music and a chance to win designer prizes. Guests may register at bostonstore.com/newandnow.

The must-have NEW & NOW trends include eight fashionable call outs: The Blouse, The Jacket, Shoulder Show, Talk to Me Tees, On Track, The City Sandal, Ankle Jeans and Global Style details. The show will debut the new Max Studio Edit collection, now available exclusively at Boston Store.

Caroline Bach, WKOW 27 Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend Anchor, will host the New & Now spring runway fashion show. University of Wisconsin mascot Bucky Badger will greet guests and make a special appearance on the fashion runway.

9 a.m. Doors open. 10 a.m. Runway fashion show.