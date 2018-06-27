The "World's Largest Music Festival," noon-midnight daily, 6/27-7/8, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee (closed 7/2), with carnival/midway, food & entertainment. Marcus Amphitheater headliners: James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, 6/28; Halsey, Logic, 6/29. summerfest.com. 608-267-3995.

press release: Following its 1968 debut, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as “The World’s Largest Music Festival” and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry’s hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites along with approximately 850,000 people from Milwaukee and around the world each year for an unforgettable live music experience. During the festival, the spotlight shines on over 800 acts, over 1,000 performances, 11 stages delectable food and beverages and interactive activities, all in a world-class festival setting. Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2. For more details, visit Summerfest.com, Facebook.com/summerfest or Twitter: @Summerfest.