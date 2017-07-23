Sunday Dance Party
Doubledays, Cottage Grove 4586 Baxter Rd. , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
On Sunday complimentary dance class will be from 6:30 to 7:15, with music for dancing 7:15 to 10:00. Cost is $8 for DJs, $10 for Bands and first timers and full time students with ID are $5. Please visit our website: www.SundayDanceParty.com and our facebook page: Sunday Dance Party (Not: Sunday Night Dance Party).
Doubledays, Cottage Grove 4586 Baxter Rd. , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
