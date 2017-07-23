The Prairie Enthusiasts Field Trip

Sugar River Oak Savanna Field Trip (Dane County), Sunday, July 23 – 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

This diverse 9-acre oak savanna is a preserve of The Prairie Enthusiasts managed by the Empire-Sauk Chapter. Although it still shows some signs of past use as a pasture, 40 years of near annual fire has fostered a remarkable recovery of native prairie and savanna. There are now nearly 400 native plant species present. Prairie blazingstar, rattlesnake master, giant false foxglove, and a great variety of prairie and savanna species should in full flower, and many species of butterfly should be on the wing.

What to Bring/Wear: Dress for the weather. You may want to bring water and sun protection.

Trip leader: Rich (608) 845-7065.

Directions: From the intersection of CTH M and PD (north of Verona and SW of Madison) take PD west 3.0 miles to Timber Lane, turn right (north) on to Timber Lane and then immediately turn left into a joint driveway. Proceed to the brick house (2845 Timber Lane). Park in mowed lawn (please do not block the neighbor’s driveway).