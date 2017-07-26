The Prairie Enthusiasts Field Trip

Shea Prairie Hike with Pie and Ice Cream (Iowa County), Wednesday, July 26 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Trip is Limited; Pre-registration is required.

Come explore remnants of dry prairie and restorations of wetlands and wet to mesic prairie of the 100-acre Shea Prairie. This site is a unit of The Prairie Enthusiasts’ 570-acre Mounds View Grassland and has undergone extensive stream and wetland restoration beginning in 2012. On the hike, we are likely to find the endangered regal fritillary butterfly along with many other butterfly and dragonfly species. A great diversity of high summer prairie wildflowers should be in bloom, including rosinweed, compass plant, rattlesnake master, prairie blazingstar and many more. At the end of the hike, you will be treated to homemade pie with ice cream at Diane and John Shea’s home overlooking the preserve.

Note: Pre-registration is Required. There is a limit of 18 participants. To sign up, contact Rich (608) 845-7065.

What to Bring/Wear: Dress for the weather. You may want to bring water and sun protection.

Trip leader: Rich (608) 845-7065.

Directions: Address is 3095 Mounds View Road, Barneveld. From US Highway 18/151, a mile and a half west of Blue Mounds, turn south on Mounds View Road. Proceed on Mounds View for 2.5 miles to where it joins briefly with Prairie Grove Road. Stay with Mounds View and go another 0.7 miles. Look for the kiosk and parking lot on the left.