The Prairie Enthusiasts Field Trip

Butterflies and Flowers of Kalscheur Oak Savanna (Iowa County), Saturday, July 29 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon

Come look for butterflies and flowers on this 19-acre preserve. The site was protected by The Prairie Enthusiasts in 1994, and is currently managed by the Empire-Sauk Chapter. It is topographically diverse with a south-facing aspect and is covered by scattered oak trees and prairie openings. At the base of the slope, springs and groundwater seeps flow into a stream-side wetland complex. Past grazing left the site in rough shape, but with tree/brush removal, periodic fire and some inter-seeding of lost prairie and savanna species, recovery is coming along nicely. So far, 243 native plant species have been identified on site. Culver’s root, prairie blazingstar and many other mid-summer wildflowers should be in bloom. Be prepared for off trail hiking.

This is a joint trip of The Prairie Enthusiasts and the Southern WI Butterfly Association (SWBA).

What to Bring/Wear: Dress for the weather. You may want to bring water and sun protection. Close focusing binoculars are recommended for butterfly viewing.

Trip leaders: Rich (TPE) tpe.rhenderson@tds.net or (608) 845-7065 and Dan (SWBA)

Directions: From the Village of Hollandale in southeastern Iowa County, take County Road K south from Hwy 39 for 2.44 miles. Look for a small TPE sign on the left (northeast) side of the road. Note: the preserve entrance is 0.25 mile past the bridge over Olson Creek on County K. Parking is along the road; be sure to park at least 3 feet off pavement. We will be hike in from there.