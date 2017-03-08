RSVP for Taste Traditions of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Cost to attend is $35 and advance registration required for this event. Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to register by Wednesday, March 8.

The event is at 6 pm on March 15.

Though now largely forgotten, UW-Madison chef Carson Gulley was a celebrated figure in the mid-twentieth century, known for crossing racial barriers in his job as a culinary instructor, radio and television celebrity chef, and as a pioneer in the local struggle for equal housing. Gulley is an important part of the story of African Americans in Wisconsin, highlighting the obstacles many African Americans encountered as they tried to participate in the American Dream in this state.

Scott Seyforth, Assistant Director of Residence Life for Academic Initiatives at UW-Madison, will share stories from the life of Carson Gulley as attendees enjoy a dinner featuring recipes Gulley created and featured in his many cookbooks.

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

608-264-6555

