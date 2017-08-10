RSVP for Taste Traditions of Wisconsin

press release: While cheesemaking was traditionally women’s work on many early Wisconsin farmsteads, the growth of industrial cheese factories in the 19th century led to the exclusion of women from the cheesemaking workforce. The impact of this can still be seen today; in 2013, of the nearly 1200 licensed makers in Wisconsin less than 60 were women.

However, in the past 10 years, more than a dozen women have entered the Wisconsin cheesemaking scene, winning awards and changing the face of American artisan cheese. Taste and hear the stories of some of the best women-inspired cheeses through a lively panel discussion with three of Wisconsin’s leading women cheesemakers.

The panel will be moderated by Jeanne Carpenter (Wisconsin Cheese Originals, Cheese Underground blog) and will feature cheesemakers Katie Fuhrmann (LaClare Farms), Anna Landmark (Landmark Creamery), and Diana Murphy (Dreamfarm). Cheese samples for this event generously provided by Metcalfe’s Market.

Cost to attend is $15. Registration and payment required by Thursday, August 10. Call 608-264-6555 or visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org to sign up.

Date

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Time

7-8:30 pm

Fee

$15/person; WHS Members receive a 10% discount on ticket price.

Venue

Wisconsin Historical Museum

30 N. Carroll Street

Madison, WI 53703

Phone Number/Email/Website

museum@wisconsinhistory.org

608-264-6555

https://www.wisconsinhistory. org/calendar/event/5557/taste- traditions-of-wisconsin- wisconsin-women-in- cheesemaking