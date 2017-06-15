RSVP for Taste Traditions of Wisconsin

press release:

The Valley, A Legacy of Nature and Man: Explore the architectural legacy of the Taliesin Estate and hear about its less-known farming history with Ryan Hewson, Collections and Preservation Manager at Taliesin. Hewson will take guests through a brief history of the development of Taliesin and the buildings that comprise the Taliesin Estate, starting with the arrival of Wright’s ancestors to the Wyoming Valley where Taliesin is located and concluding with Wright’s death in 1959.

Before the presentation, enjoy a meal prepared by Blue Plate Catering featuring produce grown by Fazenda Boa Terra, an organic farm on the Taliesin Estate.

Cost to attend is $40. Registration and payment required by Thursday, June 15. Call 608-264-6555 or visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org to sign up.

Monday, June 22, 2017, 6-8:30 pm