RSVP for Taste Traditions of Wisconsin

press release: Enjoy an intimate look at the Upper Mississippi, from Dubuque, Iowa, to the Minnesota headwaters and many places in between with Dennis McCann, author of “This Storied River: Legend and Lore of the Upper Mississippi”. Far more than a travel guide, “This Storied River” celebrates the Upper Mississippi’s colorful history and the unique role the river has played in shaping the Midwest for generations. McCann inspires a new appreciation for the river and its landscape in this humorous and enlightening collection.

Before the presentation, participants will enjoy a meal inspired by the Upper Mississippi catered by Blue Plate Catering.

Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 6-8:30 pm. Cost to attend is $30. Registration and payment required by Wednesday, November 8. Visit shop.wisconsinhistory.org or call 608-264-6555 to sign up.