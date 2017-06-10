Taste of the Dells

press release: Celebrate the start of summer with tasty samples from many Dells area restaurants. There is also live entertainment, family entertainment, arts and crafts show, antique tractor show and a library book sale. All activities for Taste of the Dells are located downtown Dells and admission is free.

Tentative Schedule of Events:

9 am-4 pm: Arts and Crafts Show, Antique Tractor Show, Library Book Sale

Bowman House Open 10 am - 2 pm

Corvettes Parade 11 am - 1:30 pm

Restaurant Tent and  Food & Beer Tent Open 11 am - 10 pm

Family Entertainment 11 am - 7 pm

Live Entertainment 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

No location

800-223-3557

