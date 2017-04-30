Threads: Ensemble

press release: The University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Human Ecology” Textile and Fashion Design Program will present its annual Threads Fashion Show at Madison Masonic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Shows at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Following the first show, outside exhibits presented by senior students in the Textile and Fashion Design program will be on display, as well as the Wearable Technology Presentation. Once the second show has been completed, student organizations including Wisconsin Without Borders Marketplace and Global Artisans will follow these exhibits with promotions to support their cause.

From the eclectic selection of runway designs to live music and dance, Ensemble is meant to be experienced from many perspectives. The production engages a range of audiences through a mash-up of classical and contemporary music and design. With a shared vision, we create unity in diversity, embrace the essence of inclusivity, and celebrate each element of an Ensemble.

Tickets for both shows range from $10 to &15 for students and $25 to $35 for the general public. Prices vary through the method of purchasing the tickets, as well as proximity to the event. All tickets are available online for immediate purchase and are accessible via the Threads website.