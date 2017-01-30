Toddler Time

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Weekly on Mondays, 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Enjoy stories, songs and rhymes. One adult per child is recommended.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Kids & Family

608-246-4548

