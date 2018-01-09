United Nations Association-Dane County
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Recipient of 2017 Dane County UNA Global Citizen Award: Margaret Hawkins
UNA Public Lecture: January 9th, 2018 @ 7pm, , 3rd floor, Downtown Public Library
A professor of curriculum and instruction at UW Madison, Dr. Hawkins will speak about the Global Story Bridge Program she has developed to connect under-resourced, English-language youth around the world via technology.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
