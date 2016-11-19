press release: Sunday, December 31, 2017, 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Welcome 2018 with friends and fellow ballroom dancers at USA Dance-Madison's special New Year's Eve dance. Dancing starts at 8:00 and goes until 11:30. Celebrate the Eastern Time ball drop with a non-alcoholic toast at 11:00. Snack on a variety of appetizers. Dress is semi-formal. Please bring clean, dry, non-street shoes to wear for dancing. DJ Tim Parker will provide a mix of Waltz, Fox Trot, Swing, Cha Cha, Rumba, Tango, Salsa, Quickstep, Viennese, and Hustle. To avoid disappointment, we encourage advanced registration, as the last few years have been sellouts. We are limiting attendance to about 128 so there is room to dance.

There will be a wedding in the other room at Turner so parking will be tight. Please consider carpooling if possible.