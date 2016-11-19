USA Dance-Madison
Madison Turners Hall 3001 S. Stoughton Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Sunday, December 31, 2017, 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm
Welcome 2018 with friends and fellow ballroom dancers at USA Dance-Madison's special New Year's Eve dance. Dancing starts at 8:00 and goes until 11:30. Celebrate the Eastern Time ball drop with a non-alcoholic toast at 11:00. Snack on a variety of appetizers. Dress is semi-formal. Please bring clean, dry, non-street shoes to wear for dancing. DJ Tim Parker will provide a mix of Waltz, Fox Trot, Swing, Cha Cha, Rumba, Tango, Salsa, Quickstep, Viennese, and Hustle. To avoid disappointment, we encourage advanced registration, as the last few years have been sellouts. We are limiting attendance to about 128 so there is room to dance.
There will be a wedding in the other room at Turner so parking will be tight. Please consider carpooling if possible.
- $35 per person when paid by December 15. This is general seating at any of the non-reserved tables with best choice the earlier you arrive.
- $70 per person if paid at the door, given that the dance has not already sold out.
- Tables of 8 can be reserved for $280. These insure that you will sit with your friends. Tables reserved early will be assigned closer to the dance floor. If you want a table of 8, it is up to you to organize your friends and order/pay for the table. USA Dance is NOT able to help with finding people to fill tables of 8. If you want more than 8 at your table you can expand it with individual $35 tickets.
- Wine and beer will be available for $5. Water will be available for $1. Please bring exact cash to avoid needing change.