UW Football

press release: Wisconsin’s first-ever meeting with Florida Atlantic will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Big Ten Network will air the first matchup between the Badgers and Owls live from Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin Athletics is celebrating 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium, which hosted its first football game in 1917. As part of the celebration, each day beginning May 24 up until the season-opener on Sept. 1, a new member of the Camp Randall 100 will be revealed. Pat Richter and Jesse Owens are the first two honorees. CampRandall100.com is the dedicated home for the year-long celebration.

Home single game ticket prices for 2017 are as follows:

Utah State and Florida Atlantic: $50

Northwestern (Parents' Day) and Purdue: $80

Maryland (Homecoming): $90

Iowa: $100

Michigan: $110