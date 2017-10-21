UW Football

press release: UW’s Homecoming game with Maryland at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21 is set for 11 a.m.

Wisconsin is 2-0 all-time vs. Maryland, with wins at home in 2014 and on the road in 2015.

Home single game ticket prices for 2017 are as follows:

Utah State and Florida Atlantic: $50

Northwestern (Parents' Day) and Purdue: $80

Maryland (Homecoming): $90

Iowa: $100

Michigan: $110