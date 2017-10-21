UW Football
Camp Randall Stadium 1440 Monroe St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: UW’s Homecoming game with Maryland at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21 is set for 11 a.m.
Wisconsin is 2-0 all-time vs. Maryland, with wins at home in 2014 and on the road in 2015.
Home single game ticket prices for 2017 are as follows:
Utah State and Florida Atlantic: $50
Northwestern (Parents' Day) and Purdue: $80
Maryland (Homecoming): $90
Iowa: $100
Michigan: $110
Info
