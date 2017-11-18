UW Football

press release: Home single game ticket prices for 2017 are as follows:

Utah State and Florida Atlantic: $50

Northwestern (Parents' Day) and Purdue: $80

Maryland (Homecoming): $90

Iowa: $100

Michigan: $110

Make Badgerville part of your Gameday Experience: Free and open to the public, the tailgate event presented by Johnsonville opens 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of each home game. Badgerville is located on Engineering Mall, located directly north and east of Camp Randall Stadium off Engineering Drive, for the first six games. The last Badgerville of the season on November 18th will be located in the historic UW Field House for Wisconsin's matchup with Michigan.

Badgerville features great food and beer available for purchase, live entertainment, an appearance by members of the UW Band and Bucky Badger, activities for kids, autographs from current UW athletes, Badger greats, and more!