UW Football

press release: With the countdown to the 2017 football season at less than 100 days, there is now a concrete deadline Wisconsin football fans can look forward to. The Badgers’ season opener vs. Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium will start at 8 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the network announced Thursday.

The Badgers will open the season on a Friday night for the first time since 2002 when Wisconsin defeated Fresno State, 23-21, at Camp Randall. It will be the 19th night game in Camp Randall Stadium history. The Badgers are 13-5 in the previous 18. It will also mark the sixth time in school history UW opens its season under the lights at Camp Randall (1995, 2000, 2002, 2009, 2011).

This will be the third meeting between Wisconsin and Utah State. Both previous matchups took place at Camp Randall Stadium with the Aggies winning, 20-0, in 1968 and the Badgers prevailing, 16-14, in 2012 (also at night).

Wisconsin Athletics is celebrating 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium, which hosted its first football game in 1917. As part of the celebration, each day beginning May 24 up until the season-opener on Sept. 1, a new member of the Camp Randall 100 will be revealed. Pat Richter and Jesse Owens are the first two honorees. CampRandall100.com is the dedicated home for the year-long celebration.

Home single game ticket prices for 2017 are as follows:

Utah State and Florida Atlantic: $50

Northwestern (Parents' Day) and Purdue: $80

Maryland (Homecoming): $90

Iowa: $100

Michigan: $110