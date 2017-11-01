UW Men's Basketball

press release: The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

NCAA rules currently allow for two exhibition games and/or closed scrimmages per year, but Division I schools are being allowed a third contest this fall to raise money for people and areas affected by the recent hurricanes in the southern United States and the Caribbean.

“This opportunity presented itself last week,” said UW head coach Greg Gard. “It gives fans the chance to see our team, it gives our team a chance to play against another school and, most importantly, we can raise some money for a great organization like Team Rubicon that does so much to assist those in need around the world.”

Admission to the November 1 game is FREE. However, tickets must be secured online at UWBadgers.com. Donors to Wisconsin Athletics and men’s basketball season ticket holders may begin securing reserved seat tickets online at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24. General public patrons may begin securing reserved seat tickets online at noon on Tuesday, October 24. Each patron will be limited to securing up to eight tickets per account. Parking will be available for purchase on the day of the game. Cash only will be accepted at the lots. No advance sale of parking will take place.

UW-Madison students may begin securing tickets online at UWBadgers.com at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24. Each student may claim up to two tickets, while supplies last. Student tickets are not vouchers, instead they are reserved game tickets with a specific section, row and seat in the student section.

With limited seating capacity, the UW strongly encourages fans to secure their tickets in advance. Due to the brief lead time, venue staffing, concessions and other logistics will restrict seating capacity at the Kohl Center to the 100 and 200 level seating areas - a capacity of approximately 10,000 tickets. With limited seating capacity, the UW strongly encourages fans to secure their tickets in advance.

Fans in attendance will be asked to donate to Team Rubicon, an organization founded by former Badger football student-athlete and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jake Wood that unites the skills and experience of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams to disaster areas. Team Rubicon has current relief operations underway in Houston, San Juan, Puerto Rico and at the wildfires in California.