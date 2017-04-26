CANCELED: UW Softball
UW Goodman Softball Diamond 2415 University Bay Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Forecasted inclement weather has forced the cancellation of the Wisconsin softball team's doubleheader against Green Bay that was scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon.
The Badgers return to action this weekend for a three-game series at Illinois. The Illini are receiving votes in both major polls. The series begins Friday at 5 p.m. (CT) in Champaign, Illinois.
