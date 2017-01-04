UW Softball

press release: Wisconsin returns a star-studded lineup with first-team All-Big Ten honoree Kelsey Jenkins and second-team all-region recipient Chloe Miller. Additionally, UW returns starters Samantha Arents, Sara Novak, Gabby Scherle and Kelly Welsh, along with starting pitchers Kirsten Stevens and Mariah Watts. UW welcomes six newcomers, including two-time Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, Kayla Konwent.

Wisconsin Softball is played at Goodman Diamond. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).