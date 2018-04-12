UW Writers' Institute

press release: Technological changes have rocked publishing over the last few years, creating new opportunities for authors. While some pursue the traditional path of placing a book with a publisher, others are distributing and promoting books themselves with a wide range of services. At the 2018 Writers' Institute, the University of Wisconsin-Madison will help writers make sense of today's confusing publishing landscape and find their own route to success.

The 29th annual event is scheduled for April 12-15 at the Madison Concourse Hotel, with presentations by authors, literary agents and UW-Madison faculty. Acknowledging attendees' changing needs in an era of digital books and social media pitches, this year's conference features a new theme: "Pathway to Publication."

On Thursday, April 12, registration opens at 1:30 and stays open until 7:30PM. On Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, registration starts at 7:30AM. Refreshments are available at 8:00AM on Friday and Saturday and are included in the fee.

Register by March 13 at a discount. Registrations received by March 13 are $325 for the full conference. After March 13, the fee is $375 for the conference.

If you wish to attend on Friday OR Saturday ONLY, the fee is $250 before March 13, 2018 and $275 after the March 13 date. This fee includes instruction and morning continental breakfast on the day of your choice.

Fee includes instruction, emailed PDF of conference handouts, morning continental breakfast Friday/Saturday, and Sunday coffee/tea. Included also are the Thursday afternoon and evening sessions (not Master Class and Pitch Opening Session) and our Success Panel, Mixer Event, and Live Lit Event. You will receive your PDF of the conference the week of April 9th. Please be sure to make copies or download the conference handouts before attending the event. NO COPIES OF THE HANDOUTS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE AT THE CONFERENCE.