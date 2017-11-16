UW Men's Soccer

press release: Less than 24 hours after hearing their names called as the 2017 Big Ten Men's Soccer Tournament champions, the Badgers heard their names called once again, but this time for the big dance.

The Wisconsin men's soccer team earned a bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament and will host UIC on Thursday night at the McClimon Complex at 7 p.m. The winner of the game will move onto face No. 12 seed Notre Dame on Nov. 19 in Indiana.

Advanced tickets will go on-sale Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CT and can be purchased until Thursday at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone by calling (608) 262-1440, or in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for youth/students/seniors. Children under the age of two-years-old are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.