UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Creighton, Aug. 24, McClimon Complex, 7 p.m.

Creighton finished the 2016 campaign with a 9-6-2 overall record and went 4-5-0 in Big East play. The Bluejays tallied 37 goals with 116 shots on goal to opponent’s 29 with 97 shots on goal.

The Bluejays return Taryn Jakubowski, who finished second on the team in goals (4), points (14) and tied for the team lead in assists (6), earning her a spot on the All-Big East Freshman Team.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).