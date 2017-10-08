UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Indiana Oct. 8, McClimon Complex, 1 p.m.

Indiana’s season ended in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal against Minnesota after the Hoosiers advanced to the tournament for the first time since 2013.

Macy Miller will be a key contributor after making the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team in 2016. She put up 19 shots, with nine being on goal.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).