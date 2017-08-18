UW Women's Soccer

press release: Kentucky , Aug. 18, McClimon Complex, 7 p.m.

The Wildcats finished the 2016 season with a 5-9-4 overall record and 1-7-3 in the Southeastern Conference. UK will be under new leadership as Ian Carry, who has been with the program the last four seasons as an assistant coach, will take the reigns as the third head coach in Kentucky history.

As freshmen last season, Evangeline Soucie and Marissa Bosco were named to the SEC Freshman Team. Soucie had a season-high 11 saves in two different matches vs. No. 5 Florida and at No. 21 Columbia. Bosco scored three goals and had five assists on the season.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).