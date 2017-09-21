UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Michigan State Sep. 21, McClimon Complex, 7 p.m.

MSU finished the season with a 7-10-1 record and 4-7-0 conference ledger. UW shut out the Spartans in their only meeting in the 2016 season, 1-0, with the lone goal coming from Micaela Powers in the first minute of action off of an assist from Emily Borgmann.

The Spartans graduated nine seniors last season but return their leading goal scorer in Jamie Cheslik, who had five goals and four assists. Savanna Wotjanowski returns in net for MSU after splitting time in goal last season and tabbing 68 saves for a save percentage of .819.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).