UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Michigan Sep. 24, McClimon Complex, 1 p.m.

Michigan made it to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament and the first round of the NCAA tournament after tallying a 10-5-5 record and 6-3-2 Big Ten record. The Wolverines returned to the big dance for the first time since 2013 but lost a heartbreaker in penalty kicks to Illinois State, where Wisconsin’s new assistant coach Marisa Kresge just finished a one-year stint as the volunteer coach.

UM had its best Big Ten start in program history with five-straight wins. The Wolverines had wins against two ranked opponents. Reilly Martin will return for Michigan for her junior season after having a breakout season in 2016, leading the team with 24 points on seven goals and 10 assists.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).