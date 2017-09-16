UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Minnesota Sep. 16, McClimon Complex, 4 p.m.

Last season, Minnesota took home the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles for the first time in program history. UM returns 16 letterwinners from last year’s team and adds six freshmen to the roster. The Gophers finished the highest of any Big Ten teams in the RPI rankings at No. 20 and in the final NSCAA polls at No. 15.

The Gophers will be without four key members of last year’s squad as Simone Kolander, Rashida Beal, Tarah Hobbs and Josee Stiever graduated. Kolander was named the 2016 Big Ten Forward of the Year while Beal was named the Defender of the Year. Hobbs broke the program record in shutouts with 33 in her career and Stiever had earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team in 2016. Sydney Squires will be looking to fill those gaps after leading the team in goals during conference play with five goals and eight total on the year. She was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player on the All-Big Ten tournament team and was joined by centerback Tori Burnett, who was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota’s only loss in conference play was to Wisconsin. Rhodes scored the golden goal in the 98th minute of action. Clem captured the 1-0 shutout in net and recorded three saves.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).